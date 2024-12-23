MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,080 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,027,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $199,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,934 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 4,713.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,144,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $69,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,351 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,820,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $227,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $31,768,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

