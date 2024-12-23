MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $60.56 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.