StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

NYSE:LGL opened at $6.18 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. The LGL Group makes up 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 9.90% of The LGL Group worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Featured Stories

