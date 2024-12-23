Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $8,152,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,970,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 452.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

