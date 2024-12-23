Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:PW opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.75.
About Power REIT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.