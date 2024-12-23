Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:PW opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

