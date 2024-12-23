Apollon Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Apollon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 68,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 250,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,588,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $296,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 125,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average of $191.38. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

