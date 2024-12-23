MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 421 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 115,797 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 122,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

