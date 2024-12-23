WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after buying an additional 3,865,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,920,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,152,802,000 after buying an additional 2,321,786 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6,590.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $432,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,713 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.05 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

