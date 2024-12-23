Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $20,021,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,107,588.59. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,556,986 shares of company stock valued at $201,687,727. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $134.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.