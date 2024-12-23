Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,374 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 833.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 924.1% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 11,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 821.9% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 954.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 872.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.70 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,556,986 shares of company stock worth $201,687,727. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

