Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,580,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,580,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after buying an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,485 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,920,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,152,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,786 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6,590.8% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $432,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7 %

AMZN opened at $224.92 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.05 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

