LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,336 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $134.70 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,556,986 shares of company stock valued at $201,687,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

