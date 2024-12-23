MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 61.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $217.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.06. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $239.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.75%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

