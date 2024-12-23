Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $3,386,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Twilio stock opened at $107.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $116.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,919,646.26. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,575 shares of company stock worth $3,863,961 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

