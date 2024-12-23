MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 8,253 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in US Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in US Foods by 87.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in US Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Melius Research upgraded US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

US Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $67.69 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

