MML Investors Services LLC Has $494,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,734,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Barbara Supplee purchased 425 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at $416,452.44. This trade represents a 13.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SAIC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $111.42 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.19.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.