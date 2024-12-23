MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $14.79 on Monday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

