MML Investors Services LLC Buys 669 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 61,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

