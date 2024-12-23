MML Investors Services LLC Sells 4,914 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 148,973 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,346,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,839,000 after buying an additional 74,212 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after buying an additional 2,246,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,755,000 after buying an additional 411,808 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,810.84. The trade was a 25.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.38 per share, with a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,676.68. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $533,900 and have sold 36,959 shares valued at $1,382,636. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

WSC stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 305.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

