MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,925 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 173.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

NYSE:DAR opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

