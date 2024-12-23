The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Timken by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 20.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Timken by 64.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 3.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Timken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

TKR opened at $71.63 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,606.15. This trade represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

