MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,066,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $25,955,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lantheus by 58.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 722,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $89.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

