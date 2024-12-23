Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $107,000 Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Clarus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLAR. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clarus by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 299,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR opened at $4.56 on Monday. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $174.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $198,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,384. This trade represents a 28.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

