Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $88,000 in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth $32,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

