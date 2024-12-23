Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Position Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $23.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.89. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

In related news, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $529,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,652.66. This trade represents a 54.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $131,156.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,390.78. This trade represents a 35.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,920 shares of company stock valued at $866,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

