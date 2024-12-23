Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 6,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 149.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 116.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 59.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $81.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLVM. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti started coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

