Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,454 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $6,811,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Third Coast Bancshares

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.33 per share, for a total transaction of $51,228.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,746.50. This represents a 31.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.27. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

