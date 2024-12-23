Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Separately, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Kamada by 1,956.0% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 690,842 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $339.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

