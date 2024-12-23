Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 122 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRS. FMR LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 47.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,044,000 after purchasing an additional 479,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,794,000 after purchasing an additional 103,559 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,850,000. Finally, Avala Global LP boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 21.0% in the third quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 423,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,614,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $169.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.84. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.07 and its 200-day moving average is $146.27.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.96 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 17.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

