Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 345.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Koppers were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Koppers by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Koppers by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of KOP stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $628.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In related news, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $131,003.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,087.96. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,749.50. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,533 shares of company stock valued at $544,164. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

