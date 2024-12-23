Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 7,900 Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMWB. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 9.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 41.1% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 143,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its position in shares of Similarweb by 45.5% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 863,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMWB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Similarweb from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Similarweb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $14.56 on Monday. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -132.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

