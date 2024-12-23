Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,357,000 after buying an additional 963,892 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after acquiring an additional 646,900 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6,177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 331,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 326,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,153,000 after acquiring an additional 254,540 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200,533 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $54.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.81. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $327.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

