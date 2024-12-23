Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 193,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 34.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 109,903 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 820,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 133,602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.6 %

BHE stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.32%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $281,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,617.18. This represents a 11.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,469,540.70. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

