Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 50.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $173.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.18 and a 200-day moving average of $181.73. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $207.20.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $74,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.