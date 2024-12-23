Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,560,856.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,910,538.12. The trade was a 12.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $237,078.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,918.56. This represents a 22.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,775 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN opened at $39.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

