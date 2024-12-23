Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $109,000 Investment in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,158 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XNET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xunlei by 20.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 42.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Xunlei from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.06. Xunlei Limited has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

