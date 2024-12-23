Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Knife River were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knife River by 165.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 599.5% in the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Knife River during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Knife River by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

NYSE:KNF opened at $105.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.22). Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

