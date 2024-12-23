Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 260 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 732.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.7 %

FN stock opened at $221.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.75. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $159.69 and a 12-month high of $278.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.14.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

