Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $57,000 Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 218.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 889.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.97.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.80 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -9.17%.

In other news, EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 42,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $343,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,664 shares in the company, valued at $151,551.68. This trade represents a 69.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Evans bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $226,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

