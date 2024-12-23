4,530 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tronox Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.63 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -104.17%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.