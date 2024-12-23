bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.14.
BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
bluebird bio Trading Down 7.9 %
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($8.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.00) by ($0.40). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 565.74% and a negative return on equity of 322.46%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 237,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,293 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 273.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
