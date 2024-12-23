Analysts Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) PT at $81.33

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

KROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $77.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,118,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 947,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 577,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

