Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 247 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after buying an additional 111,892 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 74.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRL. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

