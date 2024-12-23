8,400 Shares in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 182,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 369,363 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $5,872,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

BTDR stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 2.27. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $25.51.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

