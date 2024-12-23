Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 7,006 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Traeger were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOK. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 724.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 226,750 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOK opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Traeger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $338.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Traeger had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Traeger from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

