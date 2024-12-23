Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $7.38

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Capmk raised shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. RealReal has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

