Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in GDS by 128.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,040,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,592 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,249,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 1,649,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $27,212,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at $26,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Shares of GDS opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

