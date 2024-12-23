Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 3,600 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in eHealth were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 443,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 99,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 104.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,772 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 98,793 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in eHealth by 43.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $8.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $246.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on eHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHTH

eHealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.