Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 137 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1,265.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brinker International by 1,111.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. This trade represents a 13.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $134.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brinker International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

