Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $64,000 Investment in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLS. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the third quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 27.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 198,676 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 28.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 186,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 81.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Telos

About Telos

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.